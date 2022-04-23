Rocks' Offense Rolls to 10-3 Win

After a 5-2 loss where the Wilmington Blue Rocks struggled to build momentum against the Hickory Crawdads, they emerged victorious 10-3 on Friday, April 22.

The first two and a half innings would remain scoreless for the two teams, with starting pitcher Jake Irvin throwing 39 pitches and 31 strikes. But the Blue Rocks would find their footing in the bottom of the third after Jermey Ydens and Cole Daily were sent home on a ground-rule double from Darren Baker and a wild pitch from Crawdads' starting pitcher, Owen White.

The top of the fourth would feature the first pitching change of the night with Tim Cate stepping in for the Blue Rocks.

Momentum for the team would really start to build in the bottom of the fifth when Baker and Yasel Antuna would come home on Omar Meregildo's line drive double to left field.

More runs came for the Blue Rocks in the bottom of the sixth after Cate pitched his third scoreless inning.

Pitching for the Crawdads, however, would see no improvement after their second pitching change to Eris Filpo. Gage Canning, Jermey Ydens, Daily, and Meregildo would all see home plate after Filpo would end the night with a 20.77 ERA and be taken out mid-inning for Jesus Linarez.

At the top of the eighth, the Crawdads would finally see the scoreboard after Cristian Iona was hit by a pitch from Amos Willingham to send Jake Gunther home. Cody Freeman was quick to follow after a sacrifice fly from Trevor Hauver.

Flipping to the bottom of the eighth, Meregildo homers on a fly ball to left field- in what would be his third homer of the season. Crawdad's Gunther would answer back with a homer to right field. Despite efforts, the Wilmington Blue Rocks won 10-3 and Cate was credited with the win.

The Blue Rocks will continue their series against Hickory Crawdads on Saturday, April 23, where they attempt to break current their 2-2 tie.

