Mr. Celery Nominated for USA Today's 10Best Minor League Mascots

Published on February 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks are proud to announce that one of our beloved mascots, Mr. Celery, has officially been nominated again for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Minor League Baseball Mascot. This national recognition highlights the energy, spirit, and connection Mr. Celery brings to fans at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium and beyond.

After an incredible showing in last year's competition - where Mr. Celery earned a second-place finish thanks to the passionate support of fans - our larger-than-life vegetable is back and ready to take the top spot.

Known for his high-energy dance moves, playful antics, and unwavering dedication to entertaining fans, Mr. Celery has become more than a mascot - he's a baseball icon. Firing up the crowd after every Blue Rocks run scored is what Mr. Celery does best and he embodies the fun, family-friendly spirit that defines Minor League Baseball.

"There is no better mascot in baseball than Mr. Celery," said Blue Rocks owner Dave Heller. "His unabashed exuberance and unbridled joy for the Blue Rocks and all of Delaware is both quickly noticed and utterly contagious. He brings great energy and hometown spirit to each Blue Rocks game and regularly creates cherished memories for our guests. No wonder the Celery Stalkers can't wait to see him dance when the Blue Rocks score. I hope everyone will vote for Mr. Celery for best mascot."

Voting for USA Today's 10Best Best Minor League Baseball Mascot award is open now and fans can vote once per day here. Voting closes on March 16 at 12:00 pm ET, with winners announced on March 26.

Fans can catch Mr. Celery in action for the very first time in 2026 at the Blue Rocks' upcoming home opener on Friday, April 3! First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.







