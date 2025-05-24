FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit
May 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Croix Bethune and Ashley Hatch lead the way as the Washington Spirit secure a win on the road against Seattle Reign.
