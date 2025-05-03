FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Kansas City Current
May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Lynn Biyendolo scores her first for Seattle Reign FC as they shut out Kansas City Current at Lumen Field!
