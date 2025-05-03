FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Kansas City Current

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Lynn Biyendolo scores her first for Seattle Reign FC as they shut out Kansas City Current at Lumen Field!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

