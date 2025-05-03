FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Orlando Pride
May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
A first-half strike from Portland's Reyna Reyes helped to lift the Thorns over the Orlando Pride, 1-0, in a tightly contested encounter.
