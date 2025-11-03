FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Houston Dash

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Deyna Castellanos and Jessie Fleming each score as Portland Thorns secure home field advantage on Decision Day.

