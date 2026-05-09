FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage
Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Pride protects their home.
A late goal from Barbra Banda was enough as the Orlando Pride overcame the NC Courage 1-0, despite a massive performance from Kailen Sheridan for the Courage. That's 8 goals in 8 games for Barbra Banda.
North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride highlights presented by Nationwide
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026
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