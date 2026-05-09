FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







Pride protects their home.

A late goal from Barbra Banda was enough as the Orlando Pride overcame the NC Courage 1-0, despite a massive performance from Kailen Sheridan for the Courage. That's 8 goals in 8 games for Barbra Banda.

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.