NWSL North Carolina Courage

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video


Pride protects their home.

A late goal from Barbra Banda was enough as the Orlando Pride overcame the NC Courage 1-0, despite a massive performance from Kailen Sheridan for the Courage. That's 8 goals in 8 games for Barbra Banda.

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride highlights presented by Nationwide

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026


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