FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash
June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Jaedyn Shaw and Hannah Betfort score their first goals for the Courage, coming from behind to seal a win versus the Houston Dash.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2025
- Gotham FC Erases Early Deficit to Defeat Bay FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Houston Dash Go Down to 10 Players and Fall on the Road to North Carolina - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Falls, 2-1, at Gotham FC to Close First Half of 2025 - Bay FC
- Jaedyn Shaw, Hannah Betfort power Courage over Dash with first goals - North Carolina Courage
- Portland Thorns FC, Goalkeeper Bella Bixby Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season - Portland Thorns FC
- Utah Royals FC Fall 4-1 at Home to Seattle Reign FC - Utah Royals FC
- Lavelle Set for First Start of Season - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Looking for Return to Impressive Road Form in Trip to California - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit's Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Giráldez to Miss Sunday's Match - Washington Spirit
- Midfielder Rocky Rodríguez Called up by Costa Rica for International Friendly - Kansas City Current
- Preview: Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.