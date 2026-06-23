NC Courage Renew "Courageously Cool Summer" for 2026

Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage are bringing back the highly successful Courageously Cool Summer initiative for matches at First Horizon Stadium over the next two months.

Launched last year, the program received strong feedback for its features designed to keep fans comfortable and energized during the hottest months of the year. Key elements to return include 10 misting stations, water and ice refill stations, sunscreen and paper fan giveaways, and more.

This year's upgrades include beach chairs and lounging amenities in the misting zones, ice-dunking buckets, paper seat mats, and other enhancements based on learnings and feedback.

"Summers are hot in North Carolina, but that is part of the environment our players compete in at the highest level of the sport. They continue to perform through those conditions, and they deserve strong support from our fans throughout the season. As a front office, our responsibility is to make sure that when fans come out to support them, we are delivering the best possible matchday experience. We launched Courageously Cool Summer last year and received valuable feedback on what worked, where we fell short, and where we could improve. We have used that feedback and data to make this year's version stronger. Supporting this team, these players, and women's sports cannot only happen when the conditions are perfect. Our players deserve record crowds and strong support all year long, and it is our responsibility to help make that possible," said Courage Chief Business Officer Ralph Vuono.

In addition to the matchday activations, the Courage will bring mobile splash pads and cooling fun to various community events throughout the Triangle all summer long. Follow the Courage on social media for updates on dates, times, and locations.

The Courage finished the first portion of the season on a hot streak of their own, winning three straight matches leading into the June break. The Courage return to play on Saturday, July 4, with the debut of the 2026 edition of Courageously Cool as they host Seattle Reign FC at 6:30 p.m. ET.







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