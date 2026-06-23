San Diego Wave FC, Defender Daniela Arias Agrees to Mutual Contract Termination
Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club and Daniela Arias have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing the Colombian defender to pursue other opportunities.
"We want to thank Dani for her time with the Wave," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Dani has been an incredible member of this team and contributed greatly to our environment in San Diego. We wish her the best in this mutual decision to allow her to pursue other opportunities"
Arias signed with San Diego in March of last year, at the beginning of the 2025 NWSL season from Corinthians Feminino in Brazil. The defender made two appearances for the Wave in the regular season and was a part of the Club's roster that won the World Sevens Football tournament in December.
Transaction: San Diego Wave FC and Daniela Arias mutually agree to part ways.
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