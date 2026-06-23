Gotham FC, Nature's Garden Unite to Promote Wellness in Multi-Year Partnership

Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced on Tuesday a new collaborative partnership with Nature's Garden and its emerging brand Yoggies, naming the New Jersey-based snack brand the Official Better-For-You Snack Partner of Gotham FC.

The partnership centers on Yoggies, the flagship endorsed brand of Nature's Garden and their fastest growing fruit snack brand, which will now be featured on the right sleeve of all official Gotham FC match kits beginning with the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f.

Nature's Garden and Yoggies will also support a series of Gotham FC youth soccer clinics, providing complimentary experiences for players under 12. The clinics will create opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills, build confidence and foster a lifelong connection to the game in an inclusive and supportive environment.

Rooted in a shared commitment to wellness and community, this relationship brings together New Jersey-area locals dedicated to inspiring the next generation both on and off the pitch. Together, Gotham FC, Nature's Garden and Yoggies will champion better-for-you choices and balanced lifestyles while also expanding access to youth sports throughout the region.

"We are proud to welcome Nature's Garden and Yoggies to the Gotham FC family." said Alex Chang, the chief revenue officer for Gotham FC. "This partnership brings together two organizations committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. With their support, Nature's Garden and Yoggies will help us create more opportunities for young people to engage with the game and build habits that contribute to lifelong success."

"Nature's Garden is proud to team up with Gotham FC as their Official Better-For-You Snack Partner. The widespread recognition and success of women's sports is long overdue, and we are thrilled to support what this elite team has built," said Emre Imamoglu, the CEO and co-founder of Cibo Vita, the company behind Nature's Garden. "This partnership connects directly with the communities we already serve. We're especially looking forward to the Youth Soccer Clinics, where we can encourage the next generation to get on the field, stay active, and dream big. At Nature's Garden, our focus remains on fueling active, healthy lives for everyone, both on and off the pitch."

Nature's Garden will also be the presenting sponsor of the Welcome to the Party live show at Footy Fest ahead of The Queens Classic, presented by CarMax, featuring hosts and U.S. Women's National Team legends, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach. For more information on the July 15 matchup at Citi Field, click here.

The relationship will come to life through a variety of fan-facing experiences, including experiential activations, product sampling at Gotham matches and events, product integration throughout Gotham sporting and business facilities and co-marketing opportunities. Additionally, the organizations will collaborate on custom content series across club platforms designed to champion youth development, spotlighting stories of community engagement and wellness.

The partnership launch coincides with Yoggies' limited-edition Americana packaging release, celebrating America's 250th anniversary through a cross-country road trip theme inspired by iconic landmarks and destinations across the United States. Consumers can find Yoggies among Nature's Garden's other better-for-you snacks at major retailers and club stores including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Sam's Club, Costco and Amazon.com.

For more information, visit gothamfc.com. To learn more about Nature's Garden and Yoggies and shop better-for-you snacks for the whole family, visit naturesgarden.net.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2026

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