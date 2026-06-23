San Diego Wave FC Community Relations End of Spring Spotlight
Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
San Diego Wave FC has continued to deepen its impact across the city by dedicating time to empowering local youth, providing high-quality coaching for the next generation of athletes, and offering resources to families and members in the community in need. Fans are invited to join the Club in making a lasting impact by signing up here to volunteer.
APRIL
Chicano Federation Day of Service
San Diego Wave FC partnered with the Chicano Federation for a day of service dedicated to supporting the local community in Barrio Logan. Club representatives and volunteers assisted in assembling more than 500 hygiene kits, which were distributed to neighborhood residents in need of essential supplies.
Ronald McDonald House Meal Service
Wave FC returned to one of its dedicated community partners, the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego. Club staff and volunteers helped, prep, cook and serve nearly 200 meals to families staying at the house or visiting from the Rady Children's Hospital, providing a moment of comfort for the families.
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FC x San Diego Public Libraries
In celebration of National Library Week, San Diego Wave FC launched its formal partnership with the San Diego Public Library system to launch an official Wave FC library card at all municipal branches. The day of the announcement, goalkeeper Didi Haracic and defender Trinity Armstrong participated in a community read along event at Mira Mesa library for local youth, followed by an autograph and photograph session.
Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with The Animal Pad x Wave FC
The Wave's official watch party included appearances by the Animal Pad for a fundraising effort on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day to raise funds for its non-profit animal shelter to support their efforts saving dogs from Mexico and locally in San Diego. The team raised over $600 that day and the adoptable puppies they brought received a lot of love and visibility from people walking by and the watch party goers.
MAY
Japanese Friendship Gardens at Balboa Park
San Diego Wave FC partnered with Balboa Park to bring a group of volunteers to the beloved Japanese Friendship Gardens in San Diego's historic park. The volunteers helped garden and freshen up the area in the gardens.
United Through PlayUnited Through PlayUnited Through Play Clinic
San Diego Wave FC collaborated with the U.S. Soccer Foundation for the "United Through Play" event, where the Club provided four youth coaches to lead an instructional clinic for nearly 300 local youth. Additionally, the organization provided interactive soccer installations, including a panna court and soccer tennis nets, alongside promotional giveaways for the participating kids.
HKaiser Permanente Hospital Visit
San Diego midfielders Kenza Dali and Kimmi Ascanio participated in a visit with the Wave's founding partner, Kaiser Permanente, to a local hospital in San Diego. The two players met with patients and their families to bring excitement and happiness to people in the community going through difficult times.
Slalom Panel - Making Waves in Mental Health
In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Wave FC co-captain Kennedy Wesley joined the Club's partner, Slalom, for Making Waves in Mental Health Awareness, as a panelist for a conversation shaped by experiences in sports, leadership, and mental health advocacy.
Wave FC Watch Party with Margaritaville
The Club hosted an official watch party with Margaritaville for fans in San Diego to cheer on the team as San Diego traveled to Chicago to secure a 2-1 win over the Stars. Forward Adriana Leon made an appearance to watch the game with fans and take photos.
JUNE
Wave FC Visit Monarch School
Wave FC players Nya Harrison and Leah Freeman visited the Monarch School, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive academic, social, and emotional support to students experiencing homelessness in San Diego. The two players along with the Club hosted a Q&A for the participants and set up the beloved panna court game and led a scrimmage inside with Harrison and Freeman on the sidelines cheering the students on.
Juneteenth with the Cooper Family Foundation
San Diego Wave FC co-sponsored and participated in the Cooper Family Foundation Juneteenth Celebration at Memorial Park, the largest Juneteenth event in the community that serves as a massive, free community block party dedicated to Black freedom, culture, and resilience
2026 FIFA World Cup Watch Party at Fairplay
Wave FC hosted an official watch party at Fairplay in San Diego for the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match between France vs. Iraq with French international players Perle Morroni and Laurina Fazer attending to meet fans and take photos while cheering their country on in a 3-0 win.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Community Relations End of Spring Spotlight - San Diego Wave FC
- NC Courage Renew "Courageously Cool Summer" for 2026 - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC, Defender Daniela Arias Agrees to Mutual Contract Termination - San Diego Wave FC
- Gotham FC, Nature's Garden Unite to Promote Wellness in Multi-Year Partnership - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Community Relations End of Spring Spotlight
- San Diego Wave FC, Defender Daniela Arias Agrees to Mutual Contract Termination
- San Diego Wave FC Launches Exclusive Themed Suite Experience at San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Spanish Goalkeeper Sandra Paños
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio Named to NWSL Best XI of May