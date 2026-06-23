San Diego Wave FC Community Relations End of Spring Spotlight

Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC has continued to deepen its impact across the city by dedicating time to empowering local youth, providing high-quality coaching for the next generation of athletes, and offering resources to families and members in the community in need. Fans are invited to join the Club in making a lasting impact by signing up here to volunteer.

APRIL

Chicano Federation Day of Service

San Diego Wave FC partnered with the Chicano Federation for a day of service dedicated to supporting the local community in Barrio Logan. Club representatives and volunteers assisted in assembling more than 500 hygiene kits, which were distributed to neighborhood residents in need of essential supplies.

Ronald McDonald House Meal Service

Wave FC returned to one of its dedicated community partners, the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego. Club staff and volunteers helped, prep, cook and serve nearly 200 meals to families staying at the house or visiting from the Rady Children's Hospital, providing a moment of comfort for the families.

San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FC x San Diego Public Libraries

In celebration of National Library Week, San Diego Wave FC launched its formal partnership with the San Diego Public Library system to launch an official Wave FC library card at all municipal branches. The day of the announcement, goalkeeper Didi Haracic and defender Trinity Armstrong participated in a community read along event at Mira Mesa library for local youth, followed by an autograph and photograph session.

Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with The Animal Pad x Wave FC

The Wave's official watch party included appearances by the Animal Pad for a fundraising effort on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day to raise funds for its non-profit animal shelter to support their efforts saving dogs from Mexico and locally in San Diego. The team raised over $600 that day and the adoptable puppies they brought received a lot of love and visibility from people walking by and the watch party goers.

MAY

Japanese Friendship Gardens at Balboa Park

San Diego Wave FC partnered with Balboa Park to bring a group of volunteers to the beloved Japanese Friendship Gardens in San Diego's historic park. The volunteers helped garden and freshen up the area in the gardens.

United Through PlayUnited Through PlayUnited Through Play Clinic

San Diego Wave FC collaborated with the U.S. Soccer Foundation for the "United Through Play" event, where the Club provided four youth coaches to lead an instructional clinic for nearly 300 local youth. Additionally, the organization provided interactive soccer installations, including a panna court and soccer tennis nets, alongside promotional giveaways for the participating kids.

HKaiser Permanente Hospital Visit

San Diego midfielders Kenza Dali and Kimmi Ascanio participated in a visit with the Wave's founding partner, Kaiser Permanente, to a local hospital in San Diego. The two players met with patients and their families to bring excitement and happiness to people in the community going through difficult times.

Slalom Panel - Making Waves in Mental Health

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Wave FC co-captain Kennedy Wesley joined the Club's partner, Slalom, for Making Waves in Mental Health Awareness, as a panelist for a conversation shaped by experiences in sports, leadership, and mental health advocacy.

Wave FC Watch Party with Margaritaville

The Club hosted an official watch party with Margaritaville for fans in San Diego to cheer on the team as San Diego traveled to Chicago to secure a 2-1 win over the Stars. Forward Adriana Leon made an appearance to watch the game with fans and take photos.

JUNE

Wave FC Visit Monarch School

Wave FC players Nya Harrison and Leah Freeman visited the Monarch School, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive academic, social, and emotional support to students experiencing homelessness in San Diego. The two players along with the Club hosted a Q&A for the participants and set up the beloved panna court game and led a scrimmage inside with Harrison and Freeman on the sidelines cheering the students on.

Juneteenth with the Cooper Family Foundation

San Diego Wave FC co-sponsored and participated in the Cooper Family Foundation Juneteenth Celebration at Memorial Park, the largest Juneteenth event in the community that serves as a massive, free community block party dedicated to Black freedom, culture, and resilience

2026 FIFA World Cup Watch Party at Fairplay

Wave FC hosted an official watch party at Fairplay in San Diego for the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match between France vs. Iraq with French international players Perle Morroni and Laurina Fazer attending to meet fans and take photos while cheering their country on in a 3-0 win.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2026

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