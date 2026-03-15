FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs Utah Royals FC
Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor each scored their first for Kansas City Current in their season opener at home to win 2-1 over Utah Royals FC at CPKC Stadium!
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Kansas City Current Opens 2026 with Come-From-Behind 2-1 Victory over Utah Royals - Kansas City Current
- Reign FC Opens 2026 NWSL Season against the Orlando Pride Sunday Afternoon at Inter&Co Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Utah Royals Fall 2-1 in Season Opener at Kansas City Current - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Spoils Boston Legacy FC's Inaugural Match with 1-0 Victory - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Sets Record Attendance in Inaugural Match - Boston Legacy FC
- Boston Legacy FC Falls 1-0 to Gotham FC in Inaugural Home Match - Boston Legacy FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Roster Ahead of Inaugural Season - Denver Summit FC
- Seattle Reign FC and FOX 13 Seattle Announce Local Broadcast Schedule for 2026 NWSL Season - Seattle Reign FC
- McCaskill Returns; Davidson, Dudley Make Subs Bench at Boston - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Host Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener - San Diego Wave FC
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