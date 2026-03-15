FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs Utah Royals FC

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor each scored their first for Kansas City Current in their season opener at home to win 2-1 over Utah Royals FC at CPKC Stadium!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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