Utah Royals FC Forward Mina Tanaka Named Utah Professional Female Athlete of the Year

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SALT LAKE CITY/HERRIMAN, Utah - The Utah Sports Commission announced today that URFC forward Mina Tanaka will be recognized as the 2026 Female Professional Athlete of the year. Tanaka and several other honorees will be awarded at the State of Sport Awards on Wednesday, April 8th in downtown Salt Lake City.

Tanaka has been away from her NWSL squad to the start of the 2026 season, fulfilling her role as a key player for the Japanese Women's National Team. Most recently, she represented her country in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup this March, where Japan defeated host nation Australia 1-0 to claim a third title for Japan.

It didn't take long for the Japanese powerhouse to establish herself as the heartbeat of URFC's attack, making an immediate impact in 2025, her first full season outside of Japan. Her standout campaign earned her team MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and the Golden Boot, all voted on by her fellow Utah Royals teammates. The honors further solidified her importance to the young Utah squad. In 2025, Tanaka netted six goals and one assist while also earning herself NWSL honors winning Goal of the Week after the long-range score in the match against Racing Louisville in September 2025.

As well as her quick impact in the NWSL, Tanaka has been a staple on the international stage. She continued to shine, leading Japan to its first SheBelieves Cup title in 2025 while also claiming the MVP title for the tournament with four goals and three assists in just three matches.

A two-time Olympian, having competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Tanaka has earned 92 caps and scored 40 goals for her country, firmly establishing herself as one of Japan's premier attacking talents. Her international resume reflects a player defined by consistency, intelligence and an ability to rise to any occasion. These traits have translated seamlessly to her role in Utah, where her experience and winning mentality continue to shape a growing squad.

At the end of the 2025 season, Tanaka extended her contract with the Utah Royals through 2028, further cementing her belief in an NWSL squad that continues to build and define its identity following its return in 2024. Her consistency, creativity, and knack for delivering in big moments made her the clear choice for Utah Female Professional Athlete of the Year, an honor that not only recognizes her outstanding individual performance, but also underscores the impact and importance she has had in shaping the sport of Women's Professional Soccer.







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