Gotham FC Set for América Clash in Concacaf Semifinals

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC celebrate the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup victory

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC celebrate the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup victory(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's path to a second consecutive continental title is now set.

Concacaf announced Tuesday the full schedule for the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup Finals, with Gotham FC set to face Mexican powerhouse Club América in the semifinals on May 20 at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

Kickoff for the semifinal clash is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will serve as the opening game of the centralized finals event, which runs May 20-23 and features the top four clubs in the region competing for the continental title.

The second semifinal will feature Gotham FC's NWSL rival Washington Spirit against host club CF Pachuca later that evening.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Concacaf W Champions Cup Final on May 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET, while the semifinal losers will meet in the third-place match earlier that day at 6 p.m. ET.

Gotham FC returns to Mexico after lifting the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup trophy last year with a 1-0 victory over Tigres. The club now looks to become the first repeat champion in competition history.

The semifinal matchup against Club América was determined by the results of the group stage, which saw Gotham finish second in Group B. Gotham went undefeated with three wins and one draw, tying the Washington Spirit on points but finishing behind on goal difference.

América topped Group A with three wins and one draw, scoring 12 goals and conceding none across four matches.

The 2025-26 edition of the Concacaf W Champions Cup features the top clubs from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean, with the tournament serving as the region's qualification pathway to both the FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

Gotham FC enters the finals unbeaten all-time in the competition and will aim to defend its continental crown on one of the region's biggest stages.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.