Boston Legacy FC Offers Free Shuttle Service to Gillette Stadium

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy FC today announced the launch of a free home match shuttle service from MBTA Mansfield Station on the Providence/Stoughton Commuter Rail line to Gillette Stadium. The service begins March 28 and will be available for all home matches at Gillette Stadium.

The shuttle program launches March 28, when Boston Legacy FC hosts the Utah Royals at 12 PM as part of the club's Women in Sports theme match. Shuttles will drop off and pick up fans at Lot 2 at Gillette Stadium. From there, fans can take a short walk across Patriot Place and through Lots 3/4 to Gillette Stadium.

"We are excited to offer a shuttle from Mansfield Station as we welcome fans to Gillette Stadium for our inaugural season," said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC. "Boston Legacy is committed to delivering an exceptional fan experience, and expanding transportation options for our supporters reflects that commitment."

Fans can claim a free shuttle pass beginning now at the link here. Passes for the shuttle bus will no longer be available 72 hours prior to kickoff.

Shuttle Schedule

Shuttles will be timed to meet arriving MBTA Commuter Rail trains, and will be staged at Mansfield Station as trains arrive. Return shuttle service will operate for 1-2 hours following the final whistle to ensure fans have reliable transportation back to the station. Suggested train times from both South Station and Providence will be provided at the shuttle registration link to help fans plan their trip.

Shuttle Logistics & Additional Information

Upon arrival at Mansfield Station, fans should present their shuttle pass to a Boston Legacy FC representative to board the shuttle. Guests will receive a wristband when boarding that will grant access to the return shuttle after the match.

Please note:

An ADA-accessible shuttle with a lift will be available upon request.

Stroller storage will be available underneath the shuttle buses.

For more information and to reserve a shuttle pass, visit the Transit & Parking page.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 24, 2026

Boston Legacy FC Offers Free Shuttle Service to Gillette Stadium - Boston Legacy FC

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