Utah Royals FC Begins Two-Match Road Trip against Washington Spirit

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-2-0, 0 pts) hits the road to face 2025 NWSL finalist Washington Spirit (0-1-1, 1 pt) on Wednesday, March 25, at Audi Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MT.

Utah enters Wednesday's contest following its 2026 home opener, where the Royals fell 2-1 against San Diego Wave FC. Slovenian international Lara Prašnikar found the back of the net with a composed finish off a pass from Kiana Palacios, leveling the match at 1-1 and becoming the first Slovenian player to score in NWSL history. However, San Diego regained the lead late, with Lia Godfrey scoring the game-winner in the 86th minute. Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and his squad now look to build on the performance as they search for their first win of the 2026 campaign.

Now in his second full season at the helm, Coenraets continues shaping a balanced roster built on defensive organization, midfield control, and attacking creativity. Wednesday's match presents an early opportunity for Utah to turn its steady performances into valuable points away from home.

Washington Spirit enters the matchup with a 0-1-1 record, most recently earning a 1-1 draw on the road against Racing Louisville FC. Led by Head Coach Adrián González, the Spirit will look to secure their first win of the season in front of their rowdy home crowd at Audi Field.

Wednesday's contest marks the third match of the 2026 NWSL regular season for both clubs, with each side aiming to establish early momentum as the campaign begins to take shape.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit | Audi Field | 5:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on Victory+ with Michael Wottreng and Kacey White:: Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit | Audi Field | 5:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 4:30 p.m. MT

Following the midweek clash in Washington, Utah Royals FC will remain on the road, traveling to face Boston Legacy on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. MT, with the match available on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN App.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 24, 2026

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