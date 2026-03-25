Midweek Match at Seattle Reign FC up Next for Kansas City Current

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has a quick turnaround as it continues its three-game road swing on Wednesday, March 25, by taking on Seattle Reign FC at 8 p.m. CT (6 p.m. PT). The match will take place at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Wash., due to preparations for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The game will broadcast on NWSL+ with Jenn Hildreth and Ricky Lopez-Espin on the call as well as on the World Feed with Marion Crowder and Bill Hamid. Fans in Kansas City can watch the game locally on The Spot - Kansas City 38 with Jordan Angeli and Jillian Carroll Letrinko and a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, starting at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can also listen to the action on 90.9 the Bridge with Dave Borchardt and Jake Yadrich, and the game will be available on the KC Current App in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

MATCH INFO

Who: Kansas City Current at Seattle Reign FC

Where: ONE Spokane Stadium - Spokane, Wash.

When: Wednesday, March 25

Kickoff: 8:08 p.m. CT (6:08 p.m. PT)

TV: NWSL+, World Feed, The Spot - Kansas City 38

Radio: 90.9 The Bridge

Pregame Show: The Spot - Kansas City 38

TEN THINGS TO KNOW

1. The Kansas City Current looks to bounce back following its 2-1 road loss at Chicago Stars FC on Wednesday vs. Seattle Reign FC. Kansas City leads the all-time series with Seattle at 6-5-1.

2. The Current is 19-14-5 all-time in regular season games played on the West Coast, including 14-1-1 since the start of the 2024 campaign.

3. Two KC Current rookies in midfielder Kelsey Branson and defender Kolo Suliafu will be returning to the state they spent their college careers in. Both played for the University of Washington and led the Huskies to their first-ever Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2025 as seniors.

4. Forward Haley Hopkins scored her first goal of the year, and sixth of her regular season career, on Sunday in Chicago. It was also her first career goal scored off the bench.

5. Izzy Rodriguez recorded her 12th regular season assist on Sunday, becoming the outright club record holder for career assists. Last year, she was tied for the league lead with six regular season assists.

6. Rodriguez's feed on Hopkins' goal in the last match was the 11th different teammate Rodriguez has assisted in her career. Only Sam Coffey and Maria Sánchez have set up more teammates for goals with 12 apiece.

7. Debinha's next assist will make her the first NWSL player to record 20 goals/20 assists with two different teams. It will also make her the first in franchise history to record 10 goals/10 assists for the club.

8. There are a few other major milestones on the horizon for Debinha. She is three goals away from tying the NWSL record for most goals across all competitions, and she is two wins away from becoming the third player in league history with 100 regular season wins.

9. Forward Penelope Hocking, who was traded to Kansas City from Bay FC on March 11, recently signed a three-year contract. She is the 10th KC Current player to a sign a long-term contract with the club through the 2028 season.

10. For the third consecutive year, Kansas City was named The Most Ambitious Club by ESPN, which noted how the Current is "playing chess while most of the league plays checkers."

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Alana Cook (SEI-Knee), Clare Gagne (SEI-Head), Temwa Chawinga (SEI-Hip), Mary Long (D-45), Meila Brewer (Knee), Bayley Feist (Thigh), Vanessa DiBernardo (Maternity Leave)

QUESTIONABLE: Ellie Bravo-Young (Knee)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 24, 2026

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