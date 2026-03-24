Gotham FC Hosts Expansion Club Denver Summit FC in First Meeting

Published on March 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC continues its three-match homestand Wednesday evening, hosting expansion side Denver Summit FC in the first meeting between the clubs at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with Victory+ streaming the match for free. Click here to access the Victory+ Gotham FC portal.

Gotham FC (1-0-1, 4 points) enters the match as one of five teams unbeaten through the first two weeks of the 2026 NWSL season, having drawn the North Carolina Courage 0-0 in Saturday's home opener following a 1-0 win against new expansion club Boston Legacy in the March 14 season kickoff.

Gotham has opened the season with a strong defensive presence, joining two other clubs yet to concede a goal through Matchweek 2. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger now has 20 NWSL clean sheets with Gotham, a club record.

Denver Summit FC (0-1-1, 1 point) enters Wednesday's contest after earning its first point in club history with a 1-1 draw against the Orlando Pride on Friday. German forward Melissa Kössler scored the club's first goal in the 24th minute before Orlando equalized in the second half.

Denver's roster includes some familiar faces in former Gotham FC players and 2023 NWSL champions Delanie Sheehan and Yazmeen Ryan, who were recently acquired in a trade with the Houston Dash. Ryan played the full 90 minutes in Friday's match against Orlando.

The Summit opened its inaugural season with a 2-1 loss to Bay FC and is in the midst of a three-match road trip to begin the campaign. Wednesday's match serves as the final stop before Denver returns home for its first home opener later this week.

Wednesday's matchup marks the first meeting between Gotham FC and Denver Summit FC and the second time in the opening three matches this season that Gotham will face the NWSL's newest expansion teams.

Key Points:

Gotham FC set a club record for attendance at home openers, announcing 10,796 fans at Sports Illustrated Stadium for Saturday night's draw vs. North Carolina.

Gotham FC's 1-0 win over Boston Legacy FC on March 14 improved the record of reigning NWSL champions against league newcomers, including returning teams such as the Utah Royals, to 18-3-3.

At home, reigning NWSL champions have won 10 of 11 matches against newcomers; the only exception was Angel City FC's 1-0 win at Washington in 2022.

Dating to last season's playoffs, Gotham FC has recorded four consecutive clean sheets in NWSL play for the second time in club history, previously accomplishing the feat in May 2013.

Over the last four matches, Gotham FC has allowed just seven shots on target and a total expected goals against (xGA) of 3.33.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her 20th career regular-season clean sheet Saturday in her 48th league appearance for Gotham FC. Only three goalkeepers in NWSL history reached 20 regular-season clean sheets faster: Bella Bixby (40 matches), Anna Moorhouse (44) and Nicole Barnhart (46).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 24, 2026

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