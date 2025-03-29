FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Utah Royals FC
March 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Goals from Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper, and Debinha secure KC's third consecutive win to kick off the season!
KC Current vs Utah Royals highlights presented by Nationwide.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
