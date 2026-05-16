FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







The KC Current dominate at home with a Temwa Chawinga's second brace of the 2026 NWSL season and an own goal to secure three points.

KC Current vs. Houston Dash highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 15, 2026

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