FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Angel City started off right with a goal from Kennedy Fuller inside two minutes of action, but a strong second half showing featuring goals from Gabi Portilho, Rose Lavelle, and Jaelin Howell help cap off Gotham's comeback victory.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.