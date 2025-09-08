FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC
Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Angel City started off right with a goal from Kennedy Fuller inside two minutes of action, but a strong second half showing featuring goals from Gabi Portilho, Rose Lavelle, and Jaelin Howell help cap off Gotham's comeback victory.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Gotham FC Rallies for Comeback Win over Angel City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Angel City Football Club Falls to NJ/NY Gotham FC in Hard Fought Road Match - Angel City FC
- Trinity Rodman Brace Leads Spirit to Shutout Win over Seattle - Washington Spirit
- Kansas City Current Secures Home Match in 2025 NWSL Playoffs, Presented by Google Pixel - Kansas City Current
- Reign FC Falls 2-0 to the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Chicago Stars FC Down Reigning NWSL Champions, Orlando Pride, 5-2 - Chicago Stars FC
- Orlando Pride Falls 5-2 at Chicago Stars FC - Orlando Pride
- Schupansky Returns to Lineup for Angel City Rematch - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Monaghan Secures Second Straight Goal to Extend Royals Unbeaten Streak to Four - Utah Royals FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Fan Duel Sports Network, NWSL+ and Paramount+ - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play the Chicago Stars on the Road - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current Caps Night of Milestones with 2-0 Win Over Bay FC - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Falls, 2-0, to Kansas City Current at PayPal Park - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Rallies for Comeback Win over Angel City
- Schupansky Returns to Lineup for Angel City Rematch
- Gotham FC Hosts Angel City in Key Battle of the Coasts Clash
- Gotham FC's Esther González Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for August, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Gotham FC Second-Half Goals Secure Another Concacaf W Champions Cup Group Stage Victory