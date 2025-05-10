FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit

May 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







Washington Spirit come away victorious on the road against the Chicago Stars.

Julia Grosso (CHI) Ã¯Â¸ÂÃ¯Â¸Â Sam Staab (CHI) Ally Schlegel - OG (CHI) Rosemonde Kouassi - (WAS) Gift Monday - (WAS)

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.