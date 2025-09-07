FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

7 back and forth goals in the second half ends with a 5-2 Chicago Stars win over the Orlando Pride.

Sam Staab, Jameese Joseph, Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso, and Ludmila score for the Stars. While Carson Pickett and Haley McCutcheon scored for the Pride.







