NWSL Chicago Stars FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video


2 goals split between Ally Schlegel of the Chicago Stars and Khyah Harper of Gotham FC leave the match tied 1-1 after a hard fought battle.

