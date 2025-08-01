FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC

August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







2 goals split between Ally Schlegel of the Chicago Stars and Khyah Harper of Gotham FC leave the match tied 1-1 after a hard fought battle.







