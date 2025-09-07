FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Kansas City Current
Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Kansas City Current grabs 3 points on the road against Bay FC thanks to goals from Michelle Cooper and Temwa Chawinga and a clean sheet performance from Laurel Ivory.
