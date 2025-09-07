FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Kansas City Current

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Kansas City Current grabs 3 points on the road against Bay FC thanks to goals from Michelle Cooper and Temwa Chawinga and a clean sheet performance from Laurel Ivory.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.