FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Denver Summit
Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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18-year-old Alex Pfeiffer and hometown hero Joelle Anderson each scored for Bay FC to win 2-1 at home against Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park!
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026
- Bay FC Best Denver Summit FC 2-1 in 2026 Opener at PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Sanchez scores twice to lead Courage to win in front of record crowd - North Carolina Courage
- Kansas City Current Opens 2026 with Come-From-Behind 2-1 Victory over Utah Royals - Kansas City Current
- Reign FC Opens 2026 NWSL Season against the Orlando Pride Sunday Afternoon at Inter&Co Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Utah Royals Fall 2-1 in Season Opener at Kansas City Current - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Spoils Boston Legacy FC's Inaugural Match with 1-0 Victory - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Sets Record Attendance in Inaugural Match - Boston Legacy FC
- Boston Legacy FC Falls 1-0 to Gotham FC in Inaugural Home Match - Boston Legacy FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Roster Ahead of Inaugural Season - Denver Summit FC
- Seattle Reign FC and FOX 13 Seattle Announce Local Broadcast Schedule for 2026 NWSL Season - Seattle Reign FC
- McCaskill Returns; Davidson, Dudley Make Subs Bench at Boston - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Host Houston Dash in 2026 Home Opener - San Diego Wave FC
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