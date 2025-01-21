Frontenacs Unveil Women in Sports Night Jerseys in Honour of the Kingston Red Barons
January 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
This upcoming Friday, January 24th the Kingston Frontenacs will be sporting some very special jerseys to help celebrate our annual Women in Sports Night game presented by Pro Hockey Life. Paying tribute to the women that have paved the way for young girls in the city of Kingston, the Frontenacs will be wearing jerseys inspired by the ones worn by the original Kingston Red Barons; the first ever professional women's hockey team in Kingston.
These jerseys will be worn during our game on Friday night and then auctioned off with proceeds raised from the auction going to the Red Barons Legacy Fund.
Make sure you join us for this very special night as we honour and celebrate the women that have made an impact in sports in our great city of Kingston.
