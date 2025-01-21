2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 15

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 15 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With a CHL-best 30 wins and just two regulation losses since October 20, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) continue to rank No. 1 - having held the position for the last two months. Right behind them is the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who climbed up to second after extending their current point streak to 11 games (8-0-1-2). The Silvertips continue to be the WHL's lone 30-win team. Lastly, rounding out the top three in third is the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), whose 33 wins during the 2024-25 campaign trail only the London Knights across the CHL.

Among the biggest changes to this week's rankings was the rise of the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL and the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. Riding an eight-game point streak (6-0-1-1), the 2025 Memorial Cup hosts Rimouski Océanic are up a couple of spots to fourth and back in the top five for the first time since the holiday break. Meanwhile, having won three games and scored 29 goals over their last four contests, the Spokane Chiefs rose three places to seventh in this week's rankings.

The next rankings will be released the week of January 27, following the 16th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 15

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

4. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

5. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

7. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

8. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

9. Oshawa Generals (OHL)

10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-15.

