BFD Night Wednesday Supporting the Brant Community Healthcare System Foundation

On Wednesday night when the Brantford Bulldogs host the Niagara IceDogs at the Brantford Civic Centre, the Bulldogs are proud play the game in support of Brant Community Healthcare System Foundation. These theme jerseys feature "BFD" written diagonally across the front in an iconic black and silver colour scheme that represent the hard-working nature and community-based mentality of the city of Brantford.

Wednesday night's game will open with a special presentation of a donation from the Bulldogs' Foundation of a cheque for $100,000 to the hospital's pediatric care unit!

The theme jerseys the players will be wearing are up for auction along with the 50/50 supporting BCHSF.

The BFD Jerseys are being auctioned off on DASH with the bidding currently open until Wednesday night!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most important causes and help the Bulldogs support our community!

