Firebirds' Nolan Collins Commits to Penn State

January 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Flint Firebirds defenseman Nolan Collins has announced his commitment to Penn State University for the 2025-26 NCAA hockey season.

Collins, a 2022 sixth round pick (167th overall) of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has put up four goals, 13 assists and 17 points in 36 games with the Firebirds this season.

Drafted by the Sudbury Wolves in the fifth round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Collins spent parts of three seasons with the Wolves before being traded to Flint during the off-season. Over his 229 career OHL regular season games, the 6-foot-4, 215Ib. Collins has put up 22 goals, 69 assists and 91 points.

Located in State College, Pennsylvania, the Penn State Nittany Lions men's ice hockey team competes in the Big Ten Conference in NCAA Division I. They won their first NCAA Division I title in 2017. Three former Nittany Lions have advanced to the National Hockey League, including Casey Bailey, Brandon Biro, and Brett Murray.

