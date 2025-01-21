2024-25 Single-Game Tickets Are on Sale
January 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Single-game tickets for the Kingston Frontenacs' 2024-25 season are now available! Scroll down to choose your seats for individual games, or click here to explore season ticket packages and ensure you don't miss any of the action.
The home opener is on Friday, September 27th, at 7:00 PM when the Frontenacs take on the Oshawa Generals at Slush Puppie Place. This season promises an exciting lineup of theme nights and can't-miss events.
Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster, in person at the Fronts Shop (1 The Tragically Hip Way), or at the Slush Puppie Place box office on game days. Ticketmaster is the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Kingston Frontenacs.
Please note: Children aged 4 and older require a ticket. Those 3 and under can attend without a ticket if seated on a parent/guardian's lap.
Confirmed 2024-25 Theme Nights:
Friday, September 27th vs OSH - Home Opener & Tailgate Party
Friday, October 11th vs SBY - 90's Night
Friday, October 25th vs OSH - Hockey Fights Cancer Night*
Wednesday, November 6th vs OTT - School Day Game**
Saturday, November 9th vs BRAM - Remembrance Day Game
Friday, November 29th vs LDN - Country Night
Friday, December 6th vs BAR - Teddy Bear Toss*
Wednesday, January 1st vs BRAM - New Years Day Game
Friday, January 24th vs SAG - Women in Sports Night*
Friday, February 14th vs KIT - Valentine's Day Game
Monday, February 17th vs BAR - Family Day Game
Saturday, February 22nd vs NIAG - Military Appreciation Night
Friday, February 28th vs WSR - Billet Appreciation Night
Friday, March 14th vs PBO - Hockey is for the Dogs
Friday, March 21st vs BFD - Overage & Fan Appreciation Night
* - Jersey Night
** - 10:30am start time
2024 Preseason Games:
Preseason tickets are on sale now at the Fronts Shop. Preseason tickets can only be purchased in person and will not be available online.
Sunday, September 1st / 2:00pm / vs Ottawa 67's / Slush Puppie Place
Friday, September 20th / 7:00pm / vs Peterborough Petes / Slush Puppie Place
