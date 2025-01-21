Rangers to Host Rival Knights in Mid-Week Matchup

January 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON  - The Kitchener Rangers gear up to host the visiting London Knights for the second time this season on Tuesday night. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

Promotions:

Today's game is brought to you by Ayr Turf & Trac, your local Kubota dealer. Tonight, we are celebrating the winner of the Rangers Community Hero Program Presented by Ayr Turf & Trac, an initiative that ran from September - December. The program invited local residents to nominate members of the community that are making a difference! Ayr Turf & Trac is donating $1000 to the winner's chosen charity.

HEAD-TO-HEAD 

Last Meeting:  

The division rivals last faced off on December 15th in London, where the Rangers fell short finishing the game with a 3-2 loss. Adrian Misaljevic and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) netted the Rangers' goals with Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) and Matthew Andonovksi (Ottawa Senators) grabbing an assist each. Knights, Sam O'Reilly (Edmonton Oilers), Blake Montgomery (Ottawa Senators) and Jacob Julien (Winnipeg Jets) scored along with current Knights, William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers), and Jesse Nurmi each having an assist.

Kitchener put 29 shots on London netminder Austin Elliott, while the Knights put 28 on Jackson Parsons.

Over the Years: 

Tuesday's matchup at The Aud is the third of six meetings between the clubs this season. The Rangers look to earn their first win against the Knights. In the 2023-24 campaign, the Rangers finished the year with a 2-4-0-0 record earning a win at The Aud and on the road. Dating back to the 2019 season the Rangers are 9-20-1-0 against the Knights posting a 4-10-1-0 record while at The Aud over that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (30-9-3-1) 

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL 

The Kitchener Rangers have a 7-2-1-0 record over the past 10 games, having to take five to extra minutes. Over these 10 games, the Rangers have netted 31 goals while allowing 26.

Last facing the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday losing 4-1. Adrian Misaljevic scored the sole Rangers goal in the contestant. The Blueshirts put 34 shots on Steelheads goaltender.

The Rangers hold the first penalty kill in the league at 85.5% and while at The Aud dropping to the third position at 83.1%. While on the man advantage the Rangers have converted at 21.2% overall and while on home ice at 22.1%.

Rangers to Watch 

Adrian Misaljevic leads the Rangers as the top point-getter with 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points in 43 games. The Rangers' overager has six power play goals along with 12 power play assists. Having six points (2G, 4A) over the past 10 games. Playing both games against the Knights this season, Misaljevic has two points, one goal and one assist.

2025 draft-eligible defenceman Cameron Reid has recorded 33 points, eight goals, and 25 assists in 43 games. Reid grabbed an assist in the first game against London this season. The defenceman has 17 power play assists and two game-winning goals. Reid is a key component of the Rangers' back end being a player to keep an eye on against the Knights.

Goaltender Jackson Parsons holds the best goals-against average in the OHL at 2.16, along with sitting with the third-best save percentage at .923%. In the first meeting between the two clubs, Parsons was faced with 37 shots, allowing two to finish the game with a .946 save percentage. Over the past 10 games, Parsons has a 2.36 goals against average and a .912% save percentage.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (34-6-1-0) 

First in the Western Conference, 1st in the OHL 

The Knights have a 9-0-1-0 record over the past 10 contestants. They last played on Sunday against the Sudbury Wolves, winning 8-1. The Knights scored goals from Landon Sim, Sam O'Reilly, Denver Barkey, Easton Cowan (2G), Henry Brzustewicz, and Jesse Nurmi (2G).

London is first in the league on the man advantage, converting at 29.0%, but it drops to fourth on the road, at 28.6%. The Knights' penalty kill is third in the OHL, at 83.4%, and it continues to be third at 86.7%.

Knights to Watch:  

Denver Barkey (Philadelphia Flyers), over the past 10 games, has registered a point in nine, along with seven multi-point games for a stat line of 10-14-24 through these games. Barkey has 15 goals and 40 assists for 55 points in 34 games, Barkey leads the Knights as the top point scorer. This season, the forward has registered one assist against the Rangers, while last season, having two goals and three assists. In five games. On the man advantage, Barkey has netted seven goals and grabbed 17 assists, which places him fifth in the league. Being a key defensive forward to the Knights lineup, he will be a player to keep an eye on Tuesday.

Be on the lookout for defenceman Sam Dickinson, who has played 30 games and boasts a 17-35-52 stat line, ranking second on the Knights and as the third defender in the OHL. Over the past 11 games, Dickinson has recorded 20 points (5G, 15A). The defenceman has nine power play goals and 11 power play assists. He scored a goal in his only game against the Rangers this season.

Heading into Tuesday's game, Blake Montgomery sits on a 12-game point streak with 22 points (11G, 11A) over this time. The Senators prospect has played 25 games, having 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points. Montgomery has one goal and four assists on the man advantage.

Drafted Knights: 

The Knights have 13 players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was taken in the 2022 draft, seven who were selected in the 2023 draft, and five who were picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.   

Landon Sim (St. Louis Blues) was taken in 2022. Cam Allen (Washington Capitals), Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs), Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), Jacob Julien (Winnipeg Jets), Jesse Nurmi (New York Islanders), Denver Barkey (Philadelphia Flyers), and Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers) were selected in the 2023 draft. Sam O'Reilly (Edmonton Oilers), Blake Montgomery (Ottawa Senators), William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers), Sam Dickinson (San Jose Sharks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings) were picked in the 2024 draft. 

RANGERS REACH  

BROADCAST COVERAGE  

Tuesday's game against the London Knights will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Tuesday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL. 

UP NEXT:

Following Tuesday's matchup, the Rangers get set to host the Owen Sound Attack on Friday at 7:00 p.m. presented by Flair Airlines. Then heading over the border to Erie for the final matchup of the season on Saturday night, puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.

