Rangers Triple up on Knights, Win 5-2 Tuesday Night at the Aud

January 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers carried a one goal lead into the third period and held the Knights off the scoreboard while adding two more of their own to skate to a 5-2 victory, Tuesday night. Jack Pridham recorded two points (1G, 1A) to earn the OHL's Performer of the Night. With the win, Jackson Parsons owns the league lead with 26 while also recording his 3,000th career save in the game.

The Rangers scored the game's first two goals with Matthew Andonovski opening the scoring and Cameron Mercer doubling the lead short handed. London tied the game with two unanswered goals by Landon Sim and Blake Montgomery. Jack Pridham scored a late power play goal in the second period to give the lead back to the Rangers. In the final frame, Tanner Lam extended the lead to two, and Trent Swick capped off the night with an empty net goal.

Attendance: 6,760

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, LDN 0

17:38 Matthew Andonovski (4) - Jack Pridham, Trent Swick

2nd Period

KIT 2, LDN 0

1:59 Cameron Mercer (6) - Chris Grisolia - SHG

KIT 2, LDN 1

12:47 Landon Sim (18) - Jared Woolley, Easton Cowan

KIT 2, LDN 2

15:06 Blake Montgomery (18) - Jacob Julien, Oliver Bonk

KIT 3, LDN 2

17:24 Jack Pridham (13) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys - PPG/GWG

3rd Period

KIT 4, LDN 2

2:51 Tanner Lam (9) - Jack LaBrash

KIT 5, LDN 2

16:31 Trent Swick (19) - Unassisted - SHG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jackson Parsons (28/30 Saves)

Second Star: Jack Pridham (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Blake Montgomery (1G)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 30 - LDN 30

Power play: KIT 1/3 - LDN 0/4

FO%: KIT 60% - LDN 40%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 28/30 Saves, 2 GA

L: Aleksei Medvedev (LDN) - 26/30 Saves, 4 GA

UP NEXT:

Following Tuesday's matchup, the Rangers get set to host the Owen Sound Attack on Friday at 7:00 p.m. presented by Flair Airlines. Then heading over the border to Erie for the final matchup of the season on Saturday night, puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.

