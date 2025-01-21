Ottawa 67's Host Inaugural Siren Series to Celebrate First Responders

OTTAWA - On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the Ottawa 67's will host the inaugural Siren Series game, a special event dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the essential work of local First Responders. The 67's will face off against the Kingston Frontenacs at 3:00 PM inside The Arena at TD Place, in a game designed to pay tribute to those who serve our community with courage and commitment.

Presented by Walker Real Estate, the Siren Series will offer an opportunity for the public to engage with and learn more about the critical roles that our First Responders play in keeping the community safe.

"The Siren Series is a meaningful opportunity for our organization to show our gratitude to the First Responders who play such a vital role in our community," said Ottawa REDBLACKS and Ottawa 67's President Adrian Sciarra. "This game represents more than just hockey, it's a chance to honour those who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe, and to bring our fans together in celebration of their service."

At the Siren Series game, attendees can explore a fire truck outside Gate 3, view firefighting equipment and receive plastic helmets at Section 17, and learn about police tactical gear in the same section. Paramedics will be available at Section 20 to share insights into their work, and an ambulance will be on display outside Gate 2. Sparky, the Fire mascot, will interact with fans throughout The Arena, and following the game, a Fire Department SUV and Police cruiser will take to the ice in appreciation of First Responders.

Additionally, the purchase of a 67's game ticket provides fans access to the Fire vs. Police hockey game, where members of both departments will compete in an exciting 90-minute showdown, each vying for the Siren Series Trophy.

Tickets for the game can be purchased. $5 from each ticket sold will be donated to the department's charity of choice. Fans can select the link to support Police, Fire, or Paramedics.

