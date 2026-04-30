From Hanson, MA Sammy Smith Making It Look Easy for Boston Legacy FC with That Smooth Strike.

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026

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