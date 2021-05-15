Frisco Spreads out Offense, Blows out Hooks

May 15, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dismantled the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-2 on Saturday from Riders Field.

The Riders (7-4) got the offense going early. In the second, after Ryan Dorow doubled to extend his hitting streak to nine games, Diosbel Arias hammered a two-run shot to give the Riders a 2-0 lead.

The next inning, Dorow crushed a two-run home run of his own to put Frisco out in front 4-0 on Corpus Christi (4-7) starter Cesar Rosado (0-1).

In the fourth, Bubba Thompson laced an RBI double, plating Jordan Procyshen, to advance the lead to 5-0, but Corpus Christi found the scoreboard when Marty Costes scampered home on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth.

In the bottom of the inning, an RBI double from J.P. Martinez made it 6-1 and Frisco added on with two more runs in the sixth on an RBI single from Jax Biggers and a wild pitch that scored Matt Whatley.

Alex Speas (1-1) earned the win, throwing 1.1 solid innings out of the bullpen for the Riders.

The RoughRiders finish off their six-game series with Corpus Christi on Sunday, May 16 with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. RHP A.J. Alexy (1-0, 3.00) will start for the Riders while the Hooks have yet to name a starter.

Sundays are Kid's Sunday Fundays, so bring the whole family out to Riders Field! For tickets and more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.