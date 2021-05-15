Frisco Spreads out Offense, Blows out Hooks
May 15, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dismantled the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-2 on Saturday from Riders Field.
The Riders (7-4) got the offense going early. In the second, after Ryan Dorow doubled to extend his hitting streak to nine games, Diosbel Arias hammered a two-run shot to give the Riders a 2-0 lead.
The next inning, Dorow crushed a two-run home run of his own to put Frisco out in front 4-0 on Corpus Christi (4-7) starter Cesar Rosado (0-1).
In the fourth, Bubba Thompson laced an RBI double, plating Jordan Procyshen, to advance the lead to 5-0, but Corpus Christi found the scoreboard when Marty Costes scampered home on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the inning, an RBI double from J.P. Martinez made it 6-1 and Frisco added on with two more runs in the sixth on an RBI single from Jax Biggers and a wild pitch that scored Matt Whatley.
Alex Speas (1-1) earned the win, throwing 1.1 solid innings out of the bullpen for the Riders.
The RoughRiders finish off their six-game series with Corpus Christi on Sunday, May 16 with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. RHP A.J. Alexy (1-0, 3.00) will start for the Riders while the Hooks have yet to name a starter.
Sundays are Kid's Sunday Fundays, so bring the whole family out to Riders Field! For tickets and more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from May 15, 2021
- Frisco Spreads out Offense, Blows out Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
- Early Long Balls Sink Hooks - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Drillers Strike Early for 3rd Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Drop Third Straight Despite Good Pitching and Hard Contact - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Amarillo Arms and Bats Shine in Shutout Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Missions End Four Game Losing Skid with 6-2 Win - San Antonio Missions
- Howling in Unison - Midland RockHounds
- Gaining Momentum - Midland RockHounds
- A Winning FOUR-Mula - Midland RockHounds
- CC Stands Tall in Extras - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Corpus Rallies, Topples Riders in Extras - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Win Pitching Battle to Secure Victory - Tulsa Drillers
- Travs Win 4th in a Row - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.