CC Stands Tall in Extras

May 15, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - A late surge with the sticks and gritty relief work carried the Hooks Friday night, as Corpus Christi rallied to win a back-and-forth bout, 6-5, in 11 innings at Riders Field.

With the Hooks trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Pedro Leon accounted for the first CC knock - a towering clout that cleared the pavilion down the left-field line. Leon's first stateside home run, a two-run shot, followed a walk by Marty Costes, who was initially down in the count, 1-2.

Frisco quickly erased the stalemate with a two-out RBI single by Melvin Novoa off Tommy DeJuneas in the home half.

DeJuneas rebounded by retiring nine of the next 11 hitters, resulting in a career-best four innings of work.

Costes made it a 3-3 game in the eighth by reaching via a lead-off double, and later scoring on a passed ball.

The first Hooks lead came in the 10th when Costes, placed at second to start the frame, scampered home on a base hit by David Hensley. Colton Shaver provided insurance in the next at-bat, serving a single into right-center.

The Riders responded in the home half thanks to an opposite-field two-run home run by Steele Walker, who finished the night with three extra-base hits.

Willy Collado would also allow the next two men to reach, before recording three consecutive outs to force the 11th.

Nine-hole hitter Ross Adolph

Ross Adolph capitalized on the opportunity, sending an 0-2 pitch into center, enabling Norel Gonzalez to score the game-winning run.

All three of the Hooks' extra-inning hits came with two outs.

After falling behind Walker, 3-0, in the 11th, Collado battled back to strike out the two-hole hitter, looking, to nail down Corpus Christi's first extra-inning win.

The Hooks look to make it three in a row Saturday night with Cesar Rosado on the mound. Frisco is countering with Tim Brennan. First pitch 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.