Corpus Rallies, Topples Riders in Extras

May 15, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Corpus Christi Hooks outlasted the Frisco RoughRiders in a 6-5, extra-inning loss on Friday night from Riders Field.

With the Riders (6-4) leading 3-2 in the eighth, the Hooks (4-6) tied it when Marty Costes scored on a passed ball to make it 3-3.

That score held until the top of the 10th. David Hensley laced an RBI single and Colton Shaver added an RBI knock of his own to give the Hooks a 5-3 advantage.

In the bottom of the inning, Steele Walker crushed his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to knot the score at 5-5.

Corpus Christi battled back in the 11th when, down to his last strike in the inning, Ross Adolph singled in Norel Gonzalez against righty Joe Gatto (0-1) for the go-ahead run.

Willy Collado (1-0) earned the win, throwing the last two frames in extras.

To start the scoring, Walker crushed an RBI double, plating Bubba Thompson, in the first inning to make it 1-0 in favor of Frisco. They increased their lead in the third on an RBI single from Ryan Dorow, extending his hitting streak to eight games.

The Hooks tied it in the sixth on a two-run home run off the bat of Pedro Leon before the Riders countered to take the 3-2 lead on a Melvin Novoa RBI single.

The RoughRiders take on Corpus Christi again on Saturday, May 15th for game five of the six-game series. The Riders send RHP Tim Brennan (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against RHP Cesar Rosado (0-0, 9.00) for the Hooks.

It will be a perfect day to come to the ballpark, as it's Armed Forces Day and Sky-Lit Saturday presented by Lexus. For tickets and more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.