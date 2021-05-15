Early Long Balls Sink Hooks

FRISCO - Two-run home runs by Diosbel Arias and Ryan Dorow helped power an 8-2 RoughRiders win before 4,747 Friday night at Riders Field.

Corpus Christi seeks a split of the series Sunday with Frisco taking three of the first five contests.

The damage by Arias and Dorow came in the second and third, respectively. Batting in the four and five holes, the duo combined to score four runs over the first five frames. Both notched a double as well.

Hooks starter Cesar Rosado (0-1) was chased with the Riders up, 5-0, after 3.2 innings of work. Rosado permitted eight hits and one walk while striking out six.

Michael Horrell stranded a runner in scoring position in the fourth before logging two more frames. A two-out double by J.P. Martinez accounted for a Frisco marker in the fifth. Horrell also allowed two runs in the sixth, but they were unearned.

After being held to two hits over the first four innings, Corpus Christi found the scoreboard in the fifth. Marty Costes beat out an infield single to start the frame, and then came around to score thanks to a hit batsman, walk and wild pitch.

Chandler Taylor began the eighth by clubbing his first home run of 2021, an impressive shot that landed on the berm, just to the left of the batter's eye in center.

Nick Hernandez continued his sharp start to the season by hurling two frames of scoreless relief.

Corpus Christi's DH Friday, Corey Julks, reached base three times, recording two singles and a triple - the first of the year for the Hooks. Julks also stole a base.

Frisco is slated to send A.J. Alexy to the hill in Sunday's 4:05 finale. Corpus Christi has not announced its starter.

