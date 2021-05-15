A Winning FOUR-Mula

The return of baseball to Momentum Bank Ballpark this week after a 610-day absence was cause for celebration in itself. The RockHounds have kept the celebration rolling.

A 6-1 win over the San Antonio Missions was the 'Hounds' fourth in-a-row on opening week at Rocky Town, and the way in which the club has won has made the four-game mini-streak even more impressive.

The line score is made up of nice round numbers: In four games the RockHounds have scored 30 runs on 50 hits, while allowing san Antonio a total of just 11 runs. The defense has also played at a high level, committing just one error (and turning in a pair of "around the horn" doubles plays ... one of them sensational ... on Friday).

As they did in Thursday's game three of the (six-game) series, the RockHounds built an early 3-0 lead. The Missions also used a little déjà vu, cutting into the lead in the fourth inning for the second straight night, but this time the 'Hounds stopped the rally at just one run.

RBI doubles from Kyle McCann (in the fifth), Tyler Ramirez (in the sixth) and Logan Davidson (in the eighth) pushed the margin to 6-1.

Davidson's double followed a triple off the bat of Nick Allen, whose Momentum Bank Ballpark debut has been nothing short of sensational (see "Kibbles & Bits," below).

The RockHounds, who have won 6-of-their-last-7 games, host San Antonio Saturday evening (7:00) and Sunday afternoon (2:00) to close out an Opening Week that, so far, has been one for the books.

Kibbles & Bits

We're sorry to keep repeating it, but it makes the story all the better - - Nick Allen went 2-for-22 in the season-opening series at Frisco.

In his first four games at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Nick is 11-for-15 (.733) with a double, a triple, three walks, two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly (his on-base percentage is .737). The A's #3 prospect has scored five runs and driven in five more.

Next RockHounds Game

*Saturday night's alright ... for fireworks! *The 'Hounds host the San Antonio Missions with first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

It's our first fireworks night of 2021 ... made possible by X-T-O Energy ... Suddenlink ... and Bill Williams Tire Center!

Opening weekend concludes with Sunday's 2 o'clock matinee and free RockHounds Visors for the first 500 ladies.

Saturday's Probable Starters

SA: Reiss Knehr(RH, 1-0, 7.00)

RH: Zac Reininger (RH, 0-2, 4.15)

