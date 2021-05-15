Howling in Unison

The RockHounds' first two appearances at Momentum Bank Ballpark in 2021 have produced a pair of impressive and "complete" wins.

Wednesday night, the 'Hounds defeated the San Antonio Missions, 9-2, with a 17-hit attack on offense and outstanding pitching backed by excellent defense (plus three stolen bases just for good measure). In the two games, the 'Hounds have out-scored the Missions, 15-3.

The last four hitters in the batting order ... Mickey McDonald, Collin Theroux, Marty Bechina and Jhonny Santos ... put together a sensational night, going a combined 10-for-17, scoring seven runs and driving in four more. McDonald, alone, went 3-for-4 plus a walk, scored four runs and added a pair of stolen bases.

Nick Allen had his second consecutive outstanding game, also going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a steal. In his first two games at Rocky Town, Nick is 6-for-7 at the plate with a walk, two runs, three RBI and two stolen bases.

RockHounds starter Jared Koenig went five scoreless innings for the win, allowing just one hit, two walks and one hit batsman. The defense backed him with a pair of double plays and two terrific catches by first baseman Jonah Bride on back-to-back plays in the third inning.

The 'Hounds are now at .500 for the season (4-4) and have won 4-of-their-last-5 games.

Kibbles & Bits

Wednesday's game marked the second time in the season's first eight games in which the RockHounds have collected 17 hits. The 'Hounds had a 17-hit game in a 16-9 win at Frisco on May 8.

Next RockHounds Game

Jump start your weekend with Thirsty Thursday at Momentum Bank Ballpark!

The 'Hounds host the San Antonio Missions with first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

The weekend starts early with Thirsty Thursday and continues with Bucket Hat night (Friday) ... Fireworks (Saturday) ... and Women's Visors (Sunday).

Probable Starters

SA: Osvaldo Hernandez(LH, 0-2, 2.25)

RH: Bryce Conley (RH, 0-1, 8.10)

