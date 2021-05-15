Missions End Four Game Losing Skid with 6-2 Win

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions ended their four-game losing streak Saturday night with a 6-2 win against the RockHounds. The team benefitted from two three-run innings and a solid performance from starting pitcher Reiss Knehr.

Throughout the early part of this season, the Missions have driven in nearly half of their runs with two outs. Saturday night was no different. San Antonio jumped on Midland in the 2nd inning by scoring three runs with two outs. Eguy Rosario started the two-out rally with an RBI single and then Jack Suwinski finished it off with a two-run single. The Missions took a 3-0 lead.

San Antonio had a chance to increase their lead in the top of the third inning. CJ Abrams led off the inning with a bunt single. Kyle Overstreet was the next batter and reached on an error. Following a fly ball, the Missions had runners on the corners with one out. They ended up with nothing following an inning-ending double play.

The Missions doubled their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Jose Azocar got things started with a two-run single that scored Olivier Basabe and Suwinski. Then Abrams drove in a run with an RBI double. The Missions would have had a fourth run earlier in the inning, but Rosario was thrown out at home trying to score. After four innings, the Missions led 6-0.

The RockHounds scored their first and only runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Against reliever Pedro Avila, the RockHounds scored twice on RBI ground outs to cut the lead to 6-2.

Reiss Knehr was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He improved his record to 2-0 after pitching five scoreless innings. He also struck out six batters while allowing only four hits.

The Missions and RockHounds will wrap-up their six-game series Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Right-hander Adrian Martinez (0-1, 2.57) will start for San Antonio against right-hander Brady Feigl (1-0, 4.50). First pitch will be at 2 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 5-6 on the season.

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 2-4, 2B, RBI, E

- Reiss Knehr (#13 Padres prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 3-4, R, RBI

