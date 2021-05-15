Gaining Momentum

May 15, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







After going 2-4 in the season-opening series at Frisco, the RockHounds came home looking for some "momentum." They found the perfect place - - Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The newly-named home of the 'Hounds has seen the club win its first three games in the (so far VERY) "friendly confines," earning their third straight with a 9-7 victory over the San Antonio Missions Thursday night.

A five-run fifth inning was the difference in a game dominated by offense, literally, from the first pitch - - San Antonio leadoff hitter Jose Azocar tripled on Bryce Conley's first delivery. The RockHounds' starter, though, retired the next three hitters to escape and the 'Hounds scored three times in the home half of the inning for a 3-0 lead.

No one has made himself more "at home at home" than Nick Allen. The RockHounds' shortstop, after going 2-for-22 at Frisco, is now 9-for-11 at Rocky Town, including a 3-for-4 night Thursday. His infield single broke the 3-3 tie in the fourth and his two-run single capped a five-fifth inning that put the 'Hounds up, 9-3. Those two runs would be the difference in the final score.

Kyle McCann added a pair of doubles, scoring twice and driving in two more, part of a 13-hit attack.

A four-run seventh brought the Missions back to within 9-7 before Zach Jackson came in to close the door in the ninth inning. It was the only time all night San Antonio was retired, 1-2-3, and Jackson sealed the deal by striking out Brad Zunica.

In addition to winning three straight, the RockHounds have won 5-of-their-last-6 and are over .500 for the first time in the young season (5-4).

Kibbles & Bits

The RockHounds have outscored San Antonio 24-10 in the first three games of the series and put 18 runs and 30 hits on the Momentum bank ballpark scoreboard in the last two games.

Next RockHounds Game

*Can you say, "Bucket Hats?" *The 'Hounds host the San Antonio Missions with first pitch at 7:00 p.m.

The first one thousand fans will receive a free RockHounds Bucket Hat ... compliments of your West Texas Ford Dealers and X-T-O Energy!

The weekend continues with Fireworks on Saturday night and RockHounds Visors for the first 500 ladies on Sunday afternoon.

Check the Rockhounds web site for more!

Saturday's Probable Starters

SA: Aaron Leasher(LH, 0-0, 0.00 in one start)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 0-0, 4.91)

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.