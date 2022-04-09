Frigid Temps Keep the Tourists Cold

ASHEVILLE - For the second straight game the Asheville Tourists had to battle the Bowling Green Hot Rods on a 40-degree night in Kentucky. Saturday's outcome was similar to Friday's; a convincing win for the home team. Asheville fell behind early and dropped Game Two by a final score of 13-5.

The defending league champions used a six-run second inning to blow open the game early. Bowling Green sent 11 batters to the plate in the frame and promptly put the Tourists in a comeback mode. The Hot Rods added two more in the third inning on an Alexander Ovalles two-run Home Run.

Asheville responded with a pair of runs in the fourth. Michael Sandle doubled and later scored on a Bowling Green error. A.J. Lee netted the second run with an RBI groundout.

The Hot Rods answered by scoring the game's next five runs; four of which came in the seventh inning. In the top of the ninth, trailing 13-2, the Tourists rallied for three runs. Jordan Brewer plated Lee with a Fielder's Choice and Sandle drove in a pair with his second double of the game.

The home team finished with 14 hits and worked 11 walks from Asheville's pitching staff. Eight of the nine Bowling Green hitters finished with at least one hit. Sandle was the lone Tourist with a multi-hit game.

Asheville is 1-7 in Bowling Green over the past two seasons. The Tourists and Hot Rods wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm CT.

