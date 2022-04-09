Hoppers Lose on Chilly Opening Day

April 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







As the sun went down, a cool spring evening became a cold spring night.

And yet, what remained was the promise of summer.

Such is the power of opening day.

Matt Gorski hit a towering three-run home run and walked twice, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a season-opening 16-6 loss to the Rome Braves on the first FANomenal Fireworks Friday night at First National Bank Field.

Maikol Escotto hit a solo shot, and top prospect Henry Davis had a two-run single for Greensboro, which drew a big crowd of 5,294 to its South Atlantic League opener.

But a solid offense - seven different Hoppers players had hits - couldn't overcome an awful night by Greensboro's pitchers.

Landon Stephens went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Rome, which pounded out 15 hits and drew 15 walks. The Braves left 15 runners on base and scored runs in all but one inning of the opener.

Right-hander Adrian Florencio (0-1), the first of six Greensboro pitchers, allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Even so, we saw enough to make us come back.

We saw an eager young black Labrador retriever named Wille Mae delight the fans by fetching bats.

We saw a fireworks show that lit up the cold night sky.

And off in the distance, we saw a glimpse of the summer to come.

In his career at the News & Record, journalist Jeff Mills won 10 national and 12 state writing awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors, the Society for Features Journalism, and the N.C. Press Association.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.