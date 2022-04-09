Brooklyn Cyclones Home Opener Is Tuesday, April 12

The Brooklyn Cyclones take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Philadelphia Phillies) to kick off the 2022 home schedule starting on Tuesday, April 12th and running through Sunday, April 17th. Tickets start at just $10 and are available now! Here's a look at what's in store:

Opening Day - Winter Cap Giveaway (First 1,000) Fans + Taco Tuesday Specials

Weenie Wednesday - 2-for-1 hot dogs and discounted Kosher hot dogs

Thursday - Garage Sale (Select from Great Giveaways from Year's Past

Friday - Jackie Robinson Day. We celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson's MLB Debut and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jackie - 42 Hat.

Saturday - Bruno Appreciation Day. We will pay homage to everyone's favorite Uncle as we pay tribute to the Disney Film Encanto.

Sunday - Easter Egg Baseball for first 1,000 Fans. Easter Egg Hunt on the Field for Kids. Sunday Funday.

