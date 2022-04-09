Hot Rods Slug Two Home Runs in Double-Digit Win

April 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Logan Driscoll and Alexander Ovalles homered as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-0) continued their scorching hot start to the season in a 13-5 victory against the Asheville Tourists (0-1) on Saturday night. The Hot Rods and Tourists play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

After a scoreless first, Bowling Green broke the game open in the second inning, sending the first six runners to the bases in a six-run, six-hit frame. Driscoll led off the second with a walk, prompting an onslaught of five-straight hits. Oslevis Basabe punctuated his first at-bat of the year with a single and quickly scored on a double by Ronny Simon. Ovalles sent him home three pitches later with a bases-clearing single to make it 3-0. After Beau Brundage singled in his first 2022 at-bat, Alika Williams drove in a fourth run with his first base hit of the year. The first out of the inning came in the next at-bat, but not without a fifth run crossing the plate as Kyle Manzardo drove home Brundage on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0. Diego Infante became the final batter that Cesar Gomez faced as he knocked home Williams for run number six on an RBI single up the middle.

The power surge continued in the very next inning, when Ovalles scorched the Hot Rods first homer of the year, an opposite-field blast that drove two more runs home and grew the lead to 8-0. Bowling Green was held off the scoreboard until the sixth after Basabe and Simon swatted doubles to make it 9-2. Reaching the Opening Night score wasn't enough for the Hot Rods, adding four more runs in the seventh on a wild pitch by Danny Cody and a three-run home run by Logan Driscoll to make it 13-2.

Asheville tacked on three runs in the ninth, but it wasn't enough as the Hot Rods finished off the Tourists to claim their second straight win to start off their title defending season with a 13-5 final score.

John Doxakis fanned three in 3.2 innings while allowing two unearned runs in a no-decision. Audry Lugo (1-0) earned the win in his season debut retiring all four batters he faced including one strikeout. Nomar Rojas also made his season debut, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with two punchouts, but allowed three walks and a hit. Graeme Stinson finished off the final two frames, allowing three earned runs in the ninth and striking out four.

Notes: The Hot Rods hit their first two home runs of the season, the first coming from Ovalles in the third and the second from Driscoll in the eighth... The thirteen runs was the first time Bowling Green cracked double digits this season... It's also their most in a regular-season game since they took down the Winston-Salem Dash on September 11, 2021... Basabe, Ovalles, and Brundage all recorded a hit in their first at-bats of 2022... The Hot Rods reached base in six consecutive at-bats in the second inning... That streak included five-straight base hits that led to four of the team's six runs... Not only did BG reach double-digit runs, but the Hot Rods walked eleven times, the team's highest mark since August 17 of last season... The Hot Rods look to sweep Asheville in the season-opening series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM CT... LHP Mason Montgomery (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Hot Rods and face off against Asheville RHP Aaron Brown (0-0, 0.00)...

South Atlantic League Stories from April 9, 2022

