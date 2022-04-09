Homestand Preview: the 'Dads Are Back

Tuesday, April 12th at 6pm

The Crawdads are back! Opening Night at the Frans is just days away, don't wait to get your tickets!

Make sure to grab a magnet schedule, presented by Absolute Tree Care, Blue Ridge Transportation, and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM, on your way out!

Tuesday is also US Air Force Night. Stop by and see the US Air Force on the concourse and be on the lookout for Air Force swag!

It's Dollar Dog Tuesday! Bring out your dogs for a dollar and also enjoy one dollar hot dogs thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Don't forget Craft Beer Tuesday, grab $2 beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, April 13th at 11am

Education Days are returning this year thanks to Dippin' Dots!

The Crawdads Llamas de Hickory identity will also be making their 2022 debut on Wednesday morning.

The 'Dads will be welcoming groups out for Senior Day presented by OrthoCarolina.

Thursday, April 14th at 7pm

We're paying tribute to our MLB affiliate the Texas Rangers on Thursday evening. The team will be a wearing their Ranger's jerseys and there will be tributes to the MLB team throughout the night. Wear your Rangers gear to get a discounted $6 ticket.

It's Thirsty Thursday so enjoy discounted beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

As part of Peoples Bank Thursdays, customers can get $6 tickets with their Peoples Bank card.

Friday, April 15th at 7pm

Friday night Cartoonmania! We're celebrating all things cartoon related during the night. Dress up like your favorite cartoon character for a $6 ticket.

We will also be giving away poster schedules to fans as they exit the ballpark thanks to Lake Hickory Vet, Manpower, Hickory Printing Solutions, and Big Dawg 92.1!

Friday will be the first of two Telco Community Credit Union Reading Program Nights. Students that completed the program (run through participating schools) can bring their bookmark to the Mike Johnson Ticket Office for up to 2 free tickets.

Following the game we will be shooting off the first fireworks of the year! The show is presented by Crowne Plaza.

Saturday, April 16th Doubleheader- 1st Game at 4pm

The Crawdads will be giving away 1,000 replica road jerseys, brought to you by 3 Labs Property Inspection, starting when gates open at 3pm on Saturday.

It is also Backwards Night at the ballpark. The Crawdads will be wearing their gray road jerseys during the second game of the doubleheader. As part of the festivities we will also be singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame in the middle of the third inning and asking you for your autograph!

The Telco Community Credit Union Reading Program will wrap up Saturday night. Students that completed the program (run through participating schools) can bring their bookmark to the Mike Johnson Ticket Office for up to 2 free tickets.

