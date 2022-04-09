Stewart Homers But BlueClaws Fall 3-1 on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aberdeen retired the last 15 BlueClaws and improved to 2-0 with a 3-1 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After an 11-10 win on Friday, Saturday's Aberdeen win was a low-scoring contest. The IronBirds got a Coby Mayo first-inning SAC fly to take a 1-0 lead. They added two more on TT Bowens two-run single in the

The BlueClaws got their lone run of the game on a solo home run by DJ Stewart in the fourth inning. It was Stewart's 12th home run as a BlueClaw after he hit 11 last year, and the first BlueClaws home run of 2022.

Jersey Shore starter Mick Abel (0-1) gave up three runs in three innings, striking out five and not walking a batter.

After IronBirds starter Houston Roth gave up one run over four innings, Jensen Elliott (1-0) threw three scoreless innings. Clayton McGinness retired all six batters to earn his first save.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Christian McGowan starts for Jersey Shore.

